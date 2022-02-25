EU chief executive reassures Moldova after Russian invasion of Ukraine
The European Union will continue supporting Moldova in its gas dispute with Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday after Russia invaded another ex-Soviet republic, Ukraine.
"The EU will continue to stand by Moldova as it tackles economic challenges and now the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine", Von der Leyen said in a tweet.
