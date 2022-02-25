U.S. regulator probes Tesla after Elon Musk's share sales - WSJ
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and brother Kimbal Musk's share sales, the Wall Street Journal reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsj.com%2Farticles%2Fsec-probes-trading-by-elon-musk-and-brother-in-wake-of-tesla-ceos-sales-11645730528%3Fmod%3Dlatest_headlines&data=04%7C01%7CAkash.Sriram%40thomsonreuters.com%7C5dc539e4beeb457fb5d908d9f7cbd8b3%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637813277245978169%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=F6tHR8OGtmT%2FYbWUeU%2F88yshgk9pKDeo9UKFMK9L8jA%3D&reserved=0 on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
