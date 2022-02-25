Left Menu

Dell revenue jumps on robust PC demand

Dell Technologies Inc surpassed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the adoption of hybrid work models across the globe kept demand strong for its personal computers and notebooks. However, Dell's net income attributable dropped to $2 million in the quarter, from $1.23 billion a year earlier. Excluding items, the Texas-based company earned $1.72 per share.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 02:56 IST
Dell revenue jumps on robust PC demand

Dell Technologies Inc surpassed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday as the adoption of hybrid work models across the globe kept demand strong for its personal computers and notebooks. Revenue surged 16% to $27.99 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $27.44 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's business has flourished during the pandemic thanks to the rise of remote working and learning, helping it top revenue estimates for eight straight quarters. In the three months to Jan. 28, revenue jumped by a quarter at Dell's client solutions group - the business that includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets.

Revenue from its infrastructure solutions unit, which is home to its servers, networking and storage portfolio, rose 3%. However, Dell's net income attributable dropped to $2 million in the quarter, from $1.23 billion a year earlier.

Excluding items, the Texas-based company earned $1.72 per share.

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022