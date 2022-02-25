Left Menu

Mexico's Televisa posts 8.6% dip in Q4 net profit

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-02-2022 03:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 03:53 IST
Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Thursday an 8.6% dip in net profit in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

The company posted a fourth quarter net profit of 3 billion pesos ($148 million) compared to 3.3 billion pesos in the same period in 2020.

The company's revenue increased 3.7% to 28.8 billion pesos from the year-earlier period. ($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

