BRIEF-General Electric Says We Don't Currently Have Concerns Regarding Our Titanium Supply
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 04:46 IST
General Electric Co: * SAYS WE DON'T CURRENTLY HAVE CONCERNS REGARDING OUR TITANIUM SUPPLY
* SAYS WE HAVE A LOT OF DIVERSITY IN OUR SOURCING ACROSS METALS, INCLUDING TITANIUM * SAYS WE CONTINUE TO WORK PROACTIVELY TO IDENTIFY AND MITIGATE SUPPLY CHAIN AND SOURCING RISKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
