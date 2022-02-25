BRIEF-General Electric Says We Don't Currently Have Concerns Regarding Our Titanium Supply

General Electric Co: * SAYS WE DON'T CURRENTLY HAVE CONCERNS REGARDING OUR TITANIUM SUPPLY

* SAYS WE HAVE A LOT OF DIVERSITY IN OUR SOURCING ACROSS METALS, INCLUDING TITANIUM * SAYS WE CONTINUE TO WORK PROACTIVELY TO IDENTIFY AND MITIGATE SUPPLY CHAIN AND SOURCING RISKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

