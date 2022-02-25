Left Menu

Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 05:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 05:37 IST
Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine, and it launched a feature so users in the country can lock their social media profiles for security, a company official said in Twitter posts on Thursday. Twitter Inc on Wednesday posted tips on how users can secure their accounts against hacking, make sure their tweets are private and deactivate their accounts. The company tweeted the safety tips in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

Both social media platforms are often used by political activists and researchers to disseminate information during times of crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday also raised concerns about the spread of disinformation about the conflict on social media. With one click, users in Ukraine can lock their profile to prevent users who are not their friends from downloading or sharing their profile picture, or seeing posts on their timeline, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Twitter also shared information on how users can deactivate their account. As the conflict in Ukraine escalated on Thursday, social media users took to platforms like TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter to post videos of evacuation lines, helicopters in the sky and anti-war protests in Russia.

On short-form video app TikTok, the hashtags "Russia" and "Ukraine" had 37.2 billion and 8.5 billion views, respectively. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif., Sheila Dang in Dallas and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022