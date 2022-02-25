Top-seeded Garin beaten by countryman Tabilo at Chile Open

Top-seeded and home-crowd favorite Cristian Garin was eliminated at the Chile Open. His Chilean compatriot Alejandro Tabilo advanced to the quarterfinals in Santiago with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the clay-court tournament.

Tabilo's opponent on Friday will be Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, who cruised past Brazil's Matheus Pucinelli 6-2, 6-0.

Fourth-seeded Pedro Martinez of Spain beat his countryman Jaume Munar 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 and will take on Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Hanfmann beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-1, 6-3.

The two other quarterfinals were set after Wednesday's matches.

Second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain will take on Argentina's Facundo Bagnis and Argentina's Sebastian Báez will face Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

