Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22563 with tablet-optimized taskbar

Microsoft on Thursday announced the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22563 to the Dev Channel. This build brings a tablet-optimized taskbar experience, some improvements to content in Widgets, improvements for File Explorer, and support for Emoji 14.0, among others.

With this update, your taskbar will automatically transition to a new state when you disconnect or fold back the keyboard on your 2-in-1 device. The Tablet-optimized taskbar has two states:

Collapsed state that shows critical status icons only

Expanded state that allows for easier touch interactions

You can see the new feature under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar behaviors > Automatically hide the taskbar when using your device as tablet.

Secondly, this release focuses on making widgets discoverable from the feed. You will see a dynamic blended feed containing both widgets and news content. You can still pin your favorite Widgets to the top if you want.

With Windows 11 Preview Build 22563, IT Admins in education get the ability to turn off all Windows Update notifications that might distract their students during the school day. To get to this new group policy, open the group policy editor and navigate to Computer configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Manage end user experience > Display options for update notifications.

This build also includes the following changes and improvements:

"" >File Explorer

Search from Quick Access has been expanded to include content from your OneDrive, Downloads, and any indexed location. Use Quick Access to find results fast.

Files in Quick Access without any local presence (for example, files shared to you from another OneDrive) now show thumbnails and work with OneDrive sharing.

Windowing

We've made it even easier to snap the most relevant windows next to each other side by side by introducing Microsoft Edge tabs as suggested windows in snap assist. When a window is snapped, you will now see 3 of your most recent Edge tabs shown (by default) as suggestions. You can always control whether to show Microsoft Edge tabs and number of tabs shown when snapping or pressing ALT + TAB via Settings > System > Multitasking.

Input

"" >Starting with this build, Windows Insiders can now use 37 new emoji characters in the emoji picker as part of Emoji 14.0. Some of the new emoji include "melting face", "troll", "coral", "beans", "playground slide", and "mirror ball".

Skin tone variations for hands gestures and people bring the total to 112 emoji which includes the hand shake. You can now choose the skin tones between the two hands in the hand-shake emoji.

The updated accessibility flyout on the login screen, introduced in Build 22557, is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22563 also includes a long list of fixes and known issues, which you can see here.