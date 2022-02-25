Nokia to enhance Alibaba Cloud's enterprise edge service offering

Alibaba Cloud has selected Nokia to enhance its enterprise edge cloud capabilities and allow its customers to easily take advantage of reliable wireless industrial IoT connectivity to speed up their digital transformation, the latter said on Friday.

"We are excited to collaborate with Alibaba Cloud by bringing our global networking knowledge and enterprise digitalization experience to enhance their cloud business service offering to a broader market of enterprise customers worldwide," said Stephan Litjens, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia.

By integrating Nokia's industrial-grade private wireless solution, Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), within its service offering, Alibaba Cloud will help its enterprise customers improve their productivity, reduce costs, and further accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Nokia DAC is a high-performance, end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform that simplifies enterprise industrial IoT adoption. Offered as a service, it allows enterprises greater agility to meet changing market demands, as they can securely and reliably connect assets wirelessly and use operational data to enhance processes and efficiencies to make Alibaba Cloud's service offer more competitive.

Commenting on this partnership, Li Li, Vice President, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, "By leveraging Nokia's private wireless solution, our enterprise customers will benefit from plug-and-play high-speed, low-latency and, connectivity together with timely intelligence management and processing."