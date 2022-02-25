Left Menu

Policy intends to facilitate setting up of green data centres.: MeitY

The objective of the policy is to encourage the usage of indigenous platforms/solutions in the Data Centre and Cloud operations, said the Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:11 IST
Policy intends to facilitate setting up of green data centres.: MeitY
He said apart from the need for the National Data Centre, we need India centric cloud space. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

India has become a preeminent nation in using technology for governance and development, Shri Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said during the Industry Consultation on Draft National Data Centre & Cloud Policy.

The objective of the policy is to encourage the usage of indigenous platforms/solutions in the Data Centre and Cloud operations, said the Minister. He said the policy intends to facilitate the setting up of energy-efficient, sustainable and green data centres.

He said apart from the need for the National Data Centre, we need India centric cloud space. He said the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is open to ideas from the industries and ready to make changes for the development of the nation.

Draft policy on National Data Centre intends to accelerate the growth in the projected Data Centre capacity in the country with a capacity addition of 2000 MW by 2027, said Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MeitY.

Presently, India has around 499 MW installed power capacity for Data Centres and is projected to grow to 1007 MW by 2023 he added.

Component wise cost breakup for setting up of 5 MW Data Centre (IT & Non-IT), and the list of common approvals along with the project phases required for setting up of Data Centres during pre-construction, construction and post construction phases were discussed.

Various suggestions including providing incentive for Local Value Addition were discussed. Around 300 industry representatives participated in this discussion in physical and virtual modes.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022