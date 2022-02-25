Policy intends to facilitate setting up of green data centres.: MeitY

India has become a preeminent nation in using technology for governance and development, Shri Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said during the Industry Consultation on Draft National Data Centre & Cloud Policy.

The objective of the policy is to encourage the usage of indigenous platforms/solutions in the Data Centre and Cloud operations, said the Minister. He said the policy intends to facilitate the setting up of energy-efficient, sustainable and green data centres.

He said apart from the need for the National Data Centre, we need India centric cloud space. He said the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is open to ideas from the industries and ready to make changes for the development of the nation.

Draft policy on National Data Centre intends to accelerate the growth in the projected Data Centre capacity in the country with a capacity addition of 2000 MW by 2027, said Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MeitY.

Presently, India has around 499 MW installed power capacity for Data Centres and is projected to grow to 1007 MW by 2023 he added.

Component wise cost breakup for setting up of 5 MW Data Centre (IT & Non-IT), and the list of common approvals along with the project phases required for setting up of Data Centres during pre-construction, construction and post construction phases were discussed.

Various suggestions including providing incentive for Local Value Addition were discussed. Around 300 industry representatives participated in this discussion in physical and virtual modes.

