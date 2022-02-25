Left Menu

AP Source: Paris replaces Russia for Champions League final

PTI | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:29 IST
AP Source: Paris replaces Russia for Champions League final
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement by the UEFA executive committee after a private meeting.

The final is set to be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022