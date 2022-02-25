AP Source: Paris replaces Russia for Champions League final
PTI | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement by the UEFA executive committee after a private meeting.
The final is set to be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- Champions League
- Russia
- Stade
- St. Petersburg
- France
- The Associated Press
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
UK says Russia planning nuclear strategic exercise soon