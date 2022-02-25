Germany's Scholz to meet Macron, von der Leyen in Paris next week
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Paris on Monday, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union's Ursula von der Leyen, said a government spokesperson.
It will be Scholz's first time taking part an event put on by the European Round Table for Industry, said spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in a regular news conference on Friday.
Scholz will also meet with the European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde on Tuesday as part of a regular exchange of views.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German shares lead Europe higher after Siemens posts strong profit
Germany's COVID-19 wave flattens as regions ease curbs
German shares boosted by Siemens; Atos drags down European tech stocks
Scholz warns Russia of consequences if it invades Ukraine
German yields spike to 2018 highs as U.S. inflation surges