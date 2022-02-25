Left Menu

Germany's Scholz to meet Macron, von der Leyen in Paris next week

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:20 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Paris on Monday, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union's Ursula von der Leyen, said a government spokesperson.

It will be Scholz's first time taking part an event put on by the European Round Table for Industry, said spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in a regular news conference on Friday.

Scholz will also meet with the European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde on Tuesday as part of a regular exchange of views.

