Germany's Scholz to meet Macron, von der Leyen in Paris next week

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Paris on Monday, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and the European Union's Ursula von der Leyen, said a government spokesperson.

It will be Scholz's first time taking part an event put on by the European Round Table for Industry, said spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in a regular news conference on Friday.

Scholz will also meet with the European Central Bank's Christine Lagarde on Tuesday as part of a regular exchange of views.

