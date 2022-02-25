Latest OnePlus 9R update fixes freezing issue in Gallery app

OnePlus has released a fresh update for the OnePlus 9R that fixes the freezing issue while sharing pictures in the Gallery app. The latest update, arriving as OxygenOS 11.2.8.8, doesn't include any other changes and improvements.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check it manually under Settings > System > System updates.

The update changelog was shared by the company on the OnePlus Community forums.

System

[Fixed] freezing issue when sharing pictures in Gallery

The issue was acknowledged by OnePlus earlier this week, saying that the root cause of the freezing issue is related to the "Messages" app, and it should be fixed in about one week. The company also recommended a way to temporarily fix this issue.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support.

For photography and video shooting, the handset houses a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.