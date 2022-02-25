Green Thumps Capital Private Limited is funding startups to thrive in their business journey with money, mind, and mentorship!

Since the dawn of the startup era, enterprises in their very early or early stages have shown the world incorrectly that ''businesses operate on money, not ideas.'' Green Thumps Capital Private Limited, a venture capitalist firm, is investing in businesses across nations that have the potential to prove the world wrong and stand out from the crowd. A non-government corporation registered with the Hyderabad Registrar of Companies, Green Thumps Capital Private Limited was founded on November 8, 2021 to fund early-stage companies so they could start their business journey with ease. This Technology Startup Investment Fund believes that these aspiring entrepreneurs have the potential to build massive, globally scalable firms. This conviction was the driving force behind their decision to establish this fund. The organization plans to invest early in these creative and capable founders, providing them with financial and other resources to assist them in solving real-world challenges. They invest in and coach businesses with the goal of becoming the preferred early-stage investor for ambitious entrepreneurs, providing capital, key strategy, and other network and support as needed during the startup period. They've invested in various firms and helped them build their own ecosystems of success by continually backing them. EdTech, Digital/Fintech, electric battery/charging stations, B2B2C apps in Telemedicine, Home Health Tech, and so on are some of the sectors they focus on. Green Thumps Capital Private Limited believes that startups, particularly high-potential startups, account for virtually all net employment growth, have far greater growth rates than other businesses, and have a significant influence on total economic productivity in our economy. Thus, backing these early birds is more profitable. Green Thumps Capital Private Limited saw the great potential for investments in national and international industries due to significant benefits such as cost-effectiveness, human capital quality, strategic geographic location, and a vast market, among others.

They apparently, when asked, have business jurisdiction in the US, the UK, India, the Middle East, Singapore, Europe, and China. The firm believes that with the devotion of its founders and other team members, it will be able to do full justice to its existing business plan, which is excited by the next round of investment, IPO, or SPAC, whichever comes first, for a 10X capital return.

Distribution of returns to investors, identification of viable company assets for fundraising, buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and, finally, expansion based on market size and values. Though it is still in its early stages, the firm has garnered momentum and a reputation for the type of work they are doing and how they are assisting these new companies, which are primarily startups, to develop and build their own businesses by learning new things and hustling.

With the primary goal of seeing all of its mentored companies grow and mentor others, Green Thumps Capital Private Limited believes that the fire that the world now has to invest in startups should never die because it is only the startup that knows no bounds of creativity, invention, and new discoveries.

Contact Details Website: https://www.greenthumps.com/ Email: investors@greenthumpscapital.com, support@greenthumpscapital.com

