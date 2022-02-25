Left Menu

EU warns Russia of more possible sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Commission on Friday warned Moscow that the European Union could impose more sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a day after EU leaders agreed on a robust package of measures.

"When it comes to the sequencing of packages we have always said we have a massive package prepared and we will be applying this package in a progressive way, responding to concrete actions by Russia, and we are not at the end," Commission spokesman Peter Stano told a daily news conference.

