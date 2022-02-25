EU warns Russia of more possible sanctions over Ukraine invasion
The European Commission on Friday warned Moscow that the European Union could impose more sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a day after EU leaders agreed on a robust package of measures.
"When it comes to the sequencing of packages we have always said we have a massive package prepared and we will be applying this package in a progressive way, responding to concrete actions by Russia, and we are not at the end," Commission spokesman Peter Stano told a daily news conference.
