Left Menu

No need to cancel or postpone Mobile World Congress over Ukraine crisis, organizer says

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:28 IST
No need to cancel or postpone Mobile World Congress over Ukraine crisis, organizer says
GSMA Image Credit: Twitter (@GSMA)
  • Country:
  • Spain

There are no plans to cancel or postpone the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of event organizer GSMA told Reuters on Friday.

A few Russian companies will not be able to participate at the event, set to take place between Feb. 28 and March 3 because of economic sanctions, CEO John Hoffman said in an interview, adding it was unclear which companies would be affected.

In a statement earlier on Friday, GSMA condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said there would be no Russian pavilion at the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022