No need to cancel or postpone Mobile World Congress over Ukraine crisis, organizer says

There are no plans to cancel or postpone the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of event organizer GSMA told Reuters on Friday.
A few Russian companies will not be able to participate at the event, set to take place between Feb. 28 and March 3 because of economic sanctions, CEO John Hoffman said in an interview, adding it was unclear which companies would be affected.
In a statement earlier on Friday, GSMA condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said there would be no Russian pavilion at the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering.
