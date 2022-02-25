Left Menu

Japan sets out plans to defend supply chains, see off hackers

The regulation would target companies in 14 industries critical to national security such as energy, water supply, information technology, finance and transportation. Under the legislation, the government will also subsidise companies or projects that help build more resilient supply chains for key items such as semiconductors.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:48 IST
Japan sets out plans to defend supply chains, see off hackers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will step up spending to strengthen its supply chains and do more to guard against cyberattacks launched through imported systems and software under draft legislation approved by the cabinet on Friday. The measures are part of a long-running economic security policy pushed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, mainly aimed at threats seen coming from China.

But bill was released at a time of heightened concerns worldwide over the vulnerability of key infrastructure to cyberattacks, particularly in the wake of Russia's assault on Ukraine. The legislation, which will now be submitted to parliament, would tighten curbs on companies in security-sensitive sectors that procure overseas software.

It would give the government authority to order companies to provide advance information when updating software or procuring new equipment, and vet purchases. The regulation would target companies in 14 industries critical to national security such as energy, water supply, information technology, finance and transportation.

Under the legislation, the government will also subsidise companies or projects that help build more resilient supply chains for key items such as semiconductors. Japan is under pressure to follow in the footsteps of the United States in boosting counter-measures against cyberattacks and compete with Beijing's growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022