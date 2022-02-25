Russia ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine - agencies
Russia is ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, a day after Moscow launched a massive invasion of its southern neighbour. Peskov told Russian news agencies Russia was willing to send a delegation including foreign and defence ministry officials. Ukraine has said it is willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral county.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:33 IST
Country:
- Russia
Ukraine has said it is willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral county. Peskov said demilitarisation would need to be an essential part of that.
