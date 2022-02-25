Ukraine says its military is being targeted by Belarusian hackers
In an announcement posted https://www.facebook.com/UACERT/posts/312939130865352 to Facebook, Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the hackers were using password-stealing emails to break into Ukrainian soldiers' email accounts and using the compromised address books to send further malicious messages. The CERT said blamed a group codenamed "UNC1151" for the hacking, identifying its members as Minsk-based officers of Belarusian military.
Ukrainian cybersecurity officials say hackers from neighboring Belarus are targeting the private email addresses of Ukrainian military personnel "and related individuals". In an announcement posted https://www.facebook.com/UACERT/posts/312939130865352 to Facebook, Ukraine's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the hackers were using password-stealing emails to break into Ukrainian soldiers' email accounts and using the compromised address books to send further malicious messages.
The CERT said blamed a group codenamed "UNC1151" for the hacking, identifying its members as Minsk-based officers of Belarusian military. Belarus' Embassy in London did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Ukraine has been buffeted by digital intrusions and denial of service actions both in the run-up to and during the Russian invasion which began earlier this week. Belarus has offered its territory as a launch pad for Russian forces, allowing Moscow's forces to rapidly push toward Kyiv. Western cybersecurity researchers have increasingly https://www.mandiant.com/resources/unc1151-linked-to-belarus-government seen signs that Belarus and Russia could be coordinating their malicious activities in cyberspace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
WRAPUP 1-Russia starts Belarus military drills amid new diplomacy on Ukraine
Top U.S. general speaks with Belarusian counterpart amid Russia drills
WRAPUP 2-West warns of 'dangerous moment' as Russia holds drills in Belarus
WRAPUP 3-West warns of 'dangerous moment' as Russia holds drills in Belarus