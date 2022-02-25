VW faces supply shortage due to Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 25-02-2022
Volkswagen will halt production for a few days next week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
The supply chain shortage will affect factories in Dresden and Zwickau, the spokesperson said, confirming a report by DPA.
