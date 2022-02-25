Left Menu

Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media 'censorship'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Facebook in response to restrictions the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing Facebook of "censorship".

It was not immediately clear what the restrictions would involve.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

