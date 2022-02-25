Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media 'censorship'

Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Facebook in response to restrictions the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing Facebook of "censorship".

It was not immediately clear what the restrictions would involve.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

