Russian central bank to give banks more cash for ATMs

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:44 IST
Russia's central bank on Friday said it was increasing the amount of cash it gives to banks to replenish ATM machines, the latest measure the regulator has taken in an effort to maintain financial stability after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Demand for cash in Russia on Thursday stood at 111.3 billion roubles ($1.34 billion) and was the highest since March 2020, central bank data showed.

Clients of some Russian banks under Western sanctions will no longer be able to use their cards abroad or with mobile payment systems from Apple and Google, the central bank said earlier, as it stepped up support for banks. ($1 = 82.9870 roubles)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

