NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat calls on TN CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NITI Aayog Member (Science and Technology) V K Saraswat on Friday called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here and discussed about various opportunities of cooperation between the Centre and the state.

''Under the Cooperative Federalism mandate of #NITIAayog, Member VK Saraswat met Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss various opportunities of cooperation between the Centre and State,'' the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, serving as a think-tank to the Centre, said in its official handle on the micro-blogging site.

Saraswat also handed over a report to the Chief Minister that discusses plans to strengthen Tamil Nadu's journey towards planned urbanisation.

''NITI Aayog's report on 'Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India was presented to M K Stalin in the presence of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to strengthen Tamil Nadu journey towards planned urbanization,'' another tweet said and shared the image of Saraswat handing over the copy to the Chief Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

