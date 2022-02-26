Left Menu

EU could add to Russia sanctions, but no plan for new package - Borrell

We have been working hard to put this package in action and now we have to put our efforts into implementing it, which is not so easy," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "Don't expect a third package in the next days or hours because this is not the idea.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:09 IST
EU could add to Russia sanctions, but no plan for new package - Borrell
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union does not plan an imminent next package of sanctions against Russia, but is ready to supplement measures already announced subject to Russian activity and EU consensus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"I wouldn't like to coin the concept of a third package. We have just said that everything is on the table. We have been working hard to put this package in action and now we have to put our efforts into implementing it, which is not so easy," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Don't expect a third package in the next days or hours because this is not the idea. The idea is, if it's necessary to do more and we identify actions on the Russian side, if we have identified consensus around more measures, they will be taken."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022