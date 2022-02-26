EU could add to Russia sanctions, but no plan for new package - Borrell
We have been working hard to put this package in action and now we have to put our efforts into implementing it, which is not so easy," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers. "Don't expect a third package in the next days or hours because this is not the idea.
The European Union does not plan an imminent next package of sanctions against Russia, but is ready to supplement measures already announced subject to Russian activity and EU consensus, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
"I wouldn't like to coin the concept of a third package. We have just said that everything is on the table. We have been working hard to put this package in action and now we have to put our efforts into implementing it, which is not so easy," Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"Don't expect a third package in the next days or hours because this is not the idea. The idea is, if it's necessary to do more and we identify actions on the Russian side, if we have identified consensus around more measures, they will be taken."
