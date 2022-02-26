Left Menu

U.S. State Dept exploring options to help locally employed staff in Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 01:36 IST
U.S. State Dept exploring options to help locally employed staff in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department is exploring all legal options available to help locally employed staff who were left in Ukraine after Washington pulled out its diplomats, spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. Price confirmed an earlier report in Foreign Policy magazine that the local employees had written to the department requesting help after Russia invaded early on Thursday.

The State Department was already working to assist the employees, including by paying them administrative leave and setting up a dedicated communications channel, Price said at a regular press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022