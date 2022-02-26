U.S. State Dept exploring options to help locally employed staff in Ukraine

The U.S. State Department is exploring all legal options available to help locally employed staff who were left in Ukraine after Washington pulled out its diplomats, spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. Price confirmed an earlier report in Foreign Policy magazine that the local employees had written to the department requesting help after Russia invaded early on Thursday.

The State Department was already working to assist the employees, including by paying them administrative leave and setting up a dedicated communications channel, Price said at a regular press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)