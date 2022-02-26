U.S. issuing new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions - U.S. officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 02:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury on Friday will issue a new general license allowing international aid organizations and private companies to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan governing institutions, senior U.S. officials said.
"Treasury’s license authorizes all transactions involving Afghanistan and its governing institutions that would otherwise be prohibited by U.S. sanctions to the extent required," one of the officials told reporters on a conference call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- The U.S. Treasury
- Treasury
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jerry Harris from U.S. reality TV show 'Cheer' pleads guilty in child sex case
Canada-U.S. border city seeks court order to remove truck protesters
Finland set to sign deal with U.S. for 64 F-35 jets -sources
Unnamed woman accuses U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault in lawsuit
UPDATE 1-Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to U.S. relocation process