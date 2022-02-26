U.S. issuing new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions - U.S. officials

The U.S. Treasury on Friday will issue a new general license allowing international aid organizations and private companies to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan governing institutions, senior U.S. officials said.

"Treasury’s license authorizes all transactions involving Afghanistan and its governing institutions that would otherwise be prohibited by U.S. sanctions to the extent required," one of the officials told reporters on a conference call.

