BRIEF-Dell Says Have Suspended Product Sales In Ukraine And Russia- Statement

Dell Technologies Inc:

* DELL SAYS WE HAVE SUSPENDED PRODUCT SALES IN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA- STATEMENT

* DELL SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE SITUATION TO DETERMINE OUR NEXT STEPS

