Left Menu

BRIEF-Dell Says Have Suspended Product Sales In Ukraine And Russia- Statement

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 04:50 IST
BRIEF-Dell Says Have Suspended Product Sales In Ukraine And Russia- Statement

Dell Technologies Inc:

* DELL SAYS WE HAVE SUSPENDED PRODUCT SALES IN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA- STATEMENT

* DELL SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE SITUATION TO DETERMINE OUR NEXT STEPS

Also Read: Russia's Ambassador says Germany's lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine unacceptable

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
4
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022