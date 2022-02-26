BRIEF-Dell Says Have Suspended Product Sales In Ukraine And Russia- Statement
Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 04:50 IST
Dell Technologies Inc:
* DELL SAYS WE HAVE SUSPENDED PRODUCT SALES IN UKRAINE AND RUSSIA- STATEMENT
* DELL SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE SITUATION TO DETERMINE OUR NEXT STEPS
