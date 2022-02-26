Left Menu

Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia

Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, tweeted https://twitter.com/FedorovMykhailo/status/1497327555690610689/photo/1 a copy of the letter sent to Cook asking the iPhone maker to "stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store." Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 04:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 04:59 IST
Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister on Friday urged Apple Inc top boss Tim Cook to cut supply of its products and block access to App Store in Russia. Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, tweeted https://twitter.com/FedorovMykhailo/status/1497327555690610689/photo/1 a copy of the letter sent to Cook asking the iPhone maker to "stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store."

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Russian President Vladimir Putin started a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday, in an attack that threatened to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

"In 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles," Fedorov said. "I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We're doing all we can for our teams...and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts," Cook had tweeted https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1497004932364341266?s=20&t=Cxu7XcaS5TQx4n60LlGD-w on Thursday.

Fedorov also voiced support for U.S sanctions on Russia. On Thursday, U.S President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions against Russia, cutting off major Russian banks and hammering access to global exports of goods from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
4
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022