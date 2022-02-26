Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Ukraine still in control of Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the capital Kyiv was still under Ukrainian control after Russia launched an invasion on Thursday. "We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. We have the courage to defend our homeland, to defend Europe," Zelenskiy added.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:08 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the capital Kyiv was still under Ukrainian control after Russia launched an invasion on Thursday.

"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," he said in a video message posted on his social media.

"We already have almost full support from EU countries for disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision. We have the courage to defend our homeland, to defend Europe," Zelenskiy added.

