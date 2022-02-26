Brakes India unveils high performance friction brake pads

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI): Brakes India, engaged in the manufacturing of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications, recently unveiled high-performance braking pads that offer enhanced braking at high speeds and in hilly train regions, the company said on Saturday.

The new 'Elite' brake pads, launched under the TVS Apache brand are stripe coated with the ABRACOAT technology, a unique abrasive film providing improved initial friction performance, a company statement said.

The pads are distinctly painted in a superior red colour and are easily distinguishable by the stripes on pad surface, the city-based company said.

''We have leveraged or in-house research and development and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to develop these Elite brake pads. These pads have been formulated using latest technologies, to meet the needs of customers looking for high performance,'' Brakes India, Vice President and Head-Friction and After Market Business Unit, Sujit Nayak said.

The 'Elite' range of pads have been formulated using organic, low steel or ceramic friction materials depending on the application and desired high performance with the ABRACOAT technology, he said.

Apart from the 'Elite' range, TVS Apache also has the 'Super' brake pad designed for comfort and every-day drivability and 'Dura' brake pad designed for durability, extended pad life offering best value for money, the company said.

