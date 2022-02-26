Left Menu

Brakes India unveils high performance friction brake pads

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:08 IST
Brakes India unveils high performance friction brake pads
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI): Brakes India, engaged in the manufacturing of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications, recently unveiled high-performance braking pads that offer enhanced braking at high speeds and in hilly train regions, the company said on Saturday.

The new 'Elite' brake pads, launched under the TVS Apache brand are stripe coated with the ABRACOAT technology, a unique abrasive film providing improved initial friction performance, a company statement said.

The pads are distinctly painted in a superior red colour and are easily distinguishable by the stripes on pad surface, the city-based company said.

''We have leveraged or in-house research and development and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to develop these Elite brake pads. These pads have been formulated using latest technologies, to meet the needs of customers looking for high performance,'' Brakes India, Vice President and Head-Friction and After Market Business Unit, Sujit Nayak said.

The 'Elite' range of pads have been formulated using organic, low steel or ceramic friction materials depending on the application and desired high performance with the ABRACOAT technology, he said.

Apart from the 'Elite' range, TVS Apache also has the 'Super' brake pad designed for comfort and every-day drivability and 'Dura' brake pad designed for durability, extended pad life offering best value for money, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022