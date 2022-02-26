IMF assures it will support Ukraine -Ukraine's finance ministry
The International Monetary Fund has assured Ukraine of its support by all possible means, Ukraine's finance ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry said in a Twitter post that talks on instruments of support for Ukraine are continuing.
