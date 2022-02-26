New update lands on OnePlus Nord to fix freezing issue in Gallery app

The OnePlus Nord is receiving a fresh update - OxygenOS 11.1.9.9 - that addresses the freezing issue when sharing pictures in the Gallery app. The minor update is rolling out in India, Europe and North America units of the device.

Below is the update changelog shared by the company on OnePlus Community forums:

System

[Fixed] freezing issue when sharing pictures in Gallery

Builds

IN: 11.1.9.9.AC01DA

EU: 11.1.9.9.AC01BA

GLO: 11.1.9.9.AC01AA​

Haven't received the update notification yet? Go to Settings > System > System Updates to check for it manually. Then, tap the Download and Install button.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform. The device is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the OnePlus Nord houses a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera for selfies.

The handset is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.