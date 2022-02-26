Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia
Twitter said in a tweet on Saturday it was aware its service was being restricted for some people in Russia and said it was working to keep the site safe and accessible. On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media. It was not immediately clear what Russia's restrictions on Facebook would involve.
Twitter said in a tweet on Saturday it was aware its service was being restricted for some people in Russia and said it was working to keep the site safe and accessible.
On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media. It was not immediately clear what Russia's restrictions on Facebook would involve. Twitter did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia and Ukraine say Berlin talks fail to yield breakthrough
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate
Russia not ruling out West preparing provocation in Donbas: Deputy envoy to UN
Russia-Ukraine crisis bolsters Chinese plans of invading Taiwan: Report