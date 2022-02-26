Left Menu

Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia

Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks reported that Twitter had been restricted on leading networks https://bit.ly/3BXXVMt. A Reuters reporter in Moscow on Saturday said the site was slow and had difficulties sending tweets. Russia has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech companies for years, in efforts that critics say threaten individual and corporate freedom, and are part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:49 IST
Twitter says its site is being restricted in Russia

Twitter is being restricted for some users in Russia, the social media company said in a tweet on Saturday. On Friday, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow said it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media.

Twitter said it was working to keep its service safe and accessible. It did not immediately respond to a question on whether Russia had communicated with the company about any actions. Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks reported that Twitter had been restricted on leading networks https://bit.ly/3BXXVMt. A Reuters reporter in Moscow on Saturday said the site was slow and had difficulties sending tweets.

Russia has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech companies for years, in efforts that critics say threaten individual and corporate freedom, and are part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin. Last year, Moscow slowed down the speed of Twitter in a punitive move because it said the site was not removing illegal content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022