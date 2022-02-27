Left Menu

Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:13 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcoming efforts to open talks with Russia.

In a video message Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organise talks and that "we can only welcome that." Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed have so far faltered.

Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. But movement to actually advance any diplomacy has appeared to sputter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

