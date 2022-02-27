YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
YouTube on Saturday suspended multiple Russian channels, including state-funded media outlet RT, from generating revenue on the video service, following a similar move by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc.
"In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine...we're pausing a number of channels' ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions," YouTube, which is operated by Alphabet Inc's Google, said in a statement.
