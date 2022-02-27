Nations pledge to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT

The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom agreed to block ''selected'' Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ''restrictive measures'' on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures were announced jointly on Saturday as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)