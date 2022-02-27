Nations pledge to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 04:05 IST
The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom agreed to block ''selected'' Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose ''restrictive measures'' on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
The measures were announced jointly on Saturday as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.
