Apple's rumoured 2022 iPhone SE might be priced at USD 300

American tech giant Apple is rumoured to return with the successor of second-gen dubbed iPhone SE on March 8 at an event where it's also expected to announce a refreshed iPad Air. According to GSM Arena, while Apple hasn't confirmed the event yet, analyst John Donovan has said that the new iPhone SE could start at USD 300. That's USD 99 less than the base price of the iPhone SE (2020).

However, another analyst, Daniel Ives, said that Apple will stick with the USD 399 base price, but didn't rule out a lower price. The new iPhone SE, rumoured to be called iPhone SE+ 5G, is expected to come with 5G support, an improved camera, and Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which debuted with the iPhone 13 lineup last year.

As per GSM Arena, while the iPhone SE+ 5G will come with some improvements over its predecessor, there won't be any major changes in the design department since the smartphone is expected to stick with the same old iPhone 8-like design from 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)