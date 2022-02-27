Google blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory, says RT
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:44 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Alphabet Inc's Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv, RT said on Sunday.
Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
