Delhi Police installs e-kiosk for contactless complaint registration

The Delhi Police has installed a digital e-kiosk at the Parliament Street police station here to smoothen the public-police interface and facilitate citizens, officials said on Sunday.

According to them, the e-kiosk will enable people to easily lodge complaints in a contactless mode.

The e-kiosk has a message from the Delhi Police commissioner It has several options and people can look up information on districts and various police stations. They can lodge complaints by themselves, the police said.

People can also get information on religious places, petrol pumps, post offices, banks, graveyards, milk booths, hospitals and metro stations among others.

With the help of the kiosk, people can also see e-FIRs, report cybercrimes, and lodge complaints of vehicle theft. It will also facilitate tenant verification, they said.

Citizens can avail the online complaint registration facility. For that, they have to scan a QR code given on the screen.

The kiosk has information regarding senior police officials of various districts.

It has access to Delhi Police's One Touch app, Himmat Plus app, and Tatpar Delhi Police app which people can download by scanning QR codes. There is an option of feedback as well.

The kiosk also has a list of various helpline numbers.

''It has been linked directly with the website of the Delhi Police and any complaint which will be lodged by the kiosk will automatically go to the website. The kiosk is very easy to access and senior citizens can also use it easily,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

A senior police officer said they are thinking about installing these kiosks at market places with high footfall and at police booths.

