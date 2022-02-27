Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan, the fund's manager said on Sunday.
The maker of iPhones, computers and other devices is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 4.
