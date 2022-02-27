Left Menu

Finland approves export of field guns from Estonia to Ukraine

"It will include so-called hard material (weapons) and, as I understand it, this will be the first time," Kaikkonen said after a government meeting. Finland, which is not a NATO member, shares a long border with Russia and has previously maintained a policy of not allowing weapons to be exported to war zones.

Finland will allow neighbouring Estonia to offer Ukraine Soviet-origin howitzer field guns that it had previously bought from Finland but not been allowed to sell on, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Sunday.

He added that Finland would participate in a planned European Union offer of arms to Ukraine. "It will include so-called hard material (weapons) and, as I understand it, this will be the first time," Kaikkonen said after a government meeting.

Finland, which is not a NATO member, shares a long border with Russia and has previously maintained a policy of not allowing weapons to be exported to war zones. Finland will also directly donate 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 helmets, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations, a government statement said.

