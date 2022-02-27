Google blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory

Alphabet Inc's Google has banned downloads of Russian state-owned media outlet RT's mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the government in Kyiv.

"In response to a legal request from the Ukrainian government, the RT News app is no longer available for download on Google Play in Ukraine," a Google spokesperson said on Sunday. Google on Saturday barred RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos, similar to a move by Facebook after the invasion of Ukraine.

