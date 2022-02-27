Left Menu

Armani pays tribute to Ukraine suffering with silent show

Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence on Sunday out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:48 IST
Armani pays tribute to Ukraine suffering with silent show
  • Country:
  • Italy

Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence on Sunday out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27. Models strutted down the catwalk in an eerie quiet, interrupted by applause from the audience, wearing short jackets in pastel hues and shiny, sequined black and silver dresses.

"My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine," read a post across a black banner on the fashion designer's Twitter account. "The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us," the designer later said on the sidelines of the show.

Armani's designs brought down the curtain on Milan's fashion week for the 2022/23 fall/winter collections, which hosted mainly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations, including by the likes of Prada, Gucci and Dolce&Gabbana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022