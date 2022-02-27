Telegram may restrict some channels if situation in Ukraine escalates, says founder
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:16 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Messaging app Telegram may consider partially or fully restricting the operation of some channels if the situation in Ukraine escalates, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Sunday.
Durov said in a post that Telegram channels were increasingly becoming a source of unverified information and that he did not want the app to be used as a tool that may deepen conflicts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- app Telegram
- Pavel Durov
- Ukraine
- Telegram
Advertisement