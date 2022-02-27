Left Menu

EU to spend 450 mln euros of EU funds on weapons for Ukraine - source

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:25 IST
EU to spend 450 mln euros of EU funds on weapons for Ukraine - source

The European Commission aims to use 450 million euros ($507 million) of EU funds to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine, a Commission source told Reuters on Sunday.

An additional 50 million euros are meant to be spent on other equipment for Ukraine such as medical supplies, the source said. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia
4
Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022