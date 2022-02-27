EU to spend 450 mln euros of EU funds on weapons for Ukraine - source

The European Commission aims to use 450 million euros ($507 million) of EU funds to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine, a Commission source told Reuters on Sunday.

An additional 50 million euros are meant to be spent on other equipment for Ukraine such as medical supplies, the source said. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)

