EU to spend 450 mln euros of EU funds on weapons for Ukraine - source
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:25 IST
The European Commission aims to use 450 million euros ($507 million) of EU funds to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine, a Commission source told Reuters on Sunday.
An additional 50 million euros are meant to be spent on other equipment for Ukraine such as medical supplies, the source said. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- The European Commission
Advertisement