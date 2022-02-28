Left Menu

China's industry ministry will provide supportive policies for NEVs

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:23 IST
China's industry ministry will provide supportive policies for NEVs
  • Country:
  • China

China will improve supportive policies for its new energy vehicle industry and will promote such vehicles, as well as the use of green smart home appliances and building materials in the countryside, Industry Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday.

Xiao made the comments at a press conference.

Xin Guobin, vice minister at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, also said they expect China's new energy vehicle industry to maintain high-speed growth this year, and that they would accelerate domestic development of resources such as lithium, nickel to meet need to boost battery production.

Also Read: China issues blizzard alert in first snowfall of Olympics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022