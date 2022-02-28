Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India announces 'Hack-Star Bengaluru' in partnership with Deccan Herald

- The hackathon, aimed at building a sustainable and smarter Bengaluru, invites solutions from engineering students that address mobility, safety, and accessibility related challenges of the city BENGALURU, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has announced a strategic partnership with Deccan Herald, one of India's leading media publications to host 'Hack-Star Bengaluru' a unique hackathon and a platform for engineering students to help build a sustainable and smarter Bengaluru through the power of technology. The hackathon that went live last week is a part of Deccan Herald's 'Bengaluru 2040 Summit' focused on encouraging innovations to make Bengaluru a world-class city.

Hack-Star Bengaluru invites solutions around smart traffic safety, fleet management, e-mobility, road safety, and accessibility themes. This initiative will drive the development of technology-led solutions to support sustainable and smarter cities. MBRDI has also partnered with HackerEarth to provide the technology platform for receiving entries from students across the state.

Commenting on the partnership Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO - MBRDI, said ''At MBRDI, we are committed to building an ecosystem and culture that promotes innovation and collaboration to reimagine a sustainable future globally. In this endeavour, we are excited to be hosting 'Hack-Star Bengaluru' in partnership with Deccan Herald to encourage disruptive technologies and ideas that could improve the mobility, safety and accessibility issues in the city. We are also looking forward to recognising exemplary innovations that will serve as an inspiration to shape a better future.'' The Hackathon will be conducted in four stages beginning with the creation of a problem-statement followed by building a prototype. The next stage will be evaluation of the prototypes and presentations to the jury members. The registrations for the Hackathon have commenced from February 15 and will end on February 27, 2022. The winners will be announced on March 11 at the Bengaluru 2040 Summit.

https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/hack-star-bengaluru/ About Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) headquartered in Bengaluru was founded in 1996 as a captive unit to support Mercedes-Benz's research, IT, and product development activities. We focus on topics ranging from computer-aided design and simulations (CAD, CAE) for powertrain, chassis, and exteriors to embedded systems, telematics and developing various IT applications and tools. The satellite office in Pune specializes in interior component designs and IT engineering. The establishment of MBRDI is in line with the Mercedes-Benz Group's ambition to attract the world's best engineering talent and form a global footprint for its R&D and IT competencies. MBRDI also aims to partner closely with suppliers in India for its activities in product development and IT services. It is now one of the largest global development centres outside Germany, employing more than 6500 skilled engineers; and has established itself as a valuable partner to all business units and brands of Mercedes-Benz worldwide.

