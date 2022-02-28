Left Menu

MoD signs Rs 1,075 cr contract with BEL for retro-modification of Commander Sight for T-90 tanks

The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 1,075 core contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the retro-modification of Commander Sight of Battle Tanks-T90 for the Indian Army. The successful indigenous development of Thermal Imager-based Commander Sight, jointly by IRDE, DRDO and BEL, with improved performance than its predecessor provides a further boost to the Make in India initiative of the Government of India, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:13 IST
The Ministry of Defence has signed a Rs 1,075 core contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the retro-modification of Commander Sight of Battle Tanks-T90 for the Indian Army. ''The retro-modification will be carried out in 957 tanks. The total value of the contract is Rs 1,075 Crs (including all taxes and duties)'', an official statement said on Monday. The successful indigenous development of Thermal Imager-based Commander Sight, jointly by IRDE, DRDO, and BEL, with improved performance than its predecessor, provides a further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, it said. ''This will provide a fillip to indigenous defense manufacturing and open avenues for export of such advanced technology'', the statement added.

