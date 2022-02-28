U.N. team confirms 94 civilian deaths in Ukraine, toll may be much higher
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:20 IST
A U.N. human rights monitoring team has confirmed 376 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 94 deaths, after three days of clashes, a U.N. report showed on Monday.
It said the fighting had triggered "severe humanitarian consequences" and that casualties could be considerably higher.
